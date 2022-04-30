Katie Kenyon: Body found in search for missing woman
A body has been found by police searching for a woman who went missing more than a week ago.
Katie Kenyon, a 33-year-old mother of two, was last seen getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley on 22 April.
Lancashire Police made the discovery on Friday night after a reported sighting of the van led them to prioritise searching in the Forest of Bowland.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, has been charged with Ms Kenyon's murder.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday and will face trial on 14 November.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police: "At this stage, although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman's identity, we do believe the body is that of Katie.
"Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
"Our thoughts are with them at this time."
A post-mortem examination will now be carried out to establish the cause of death.
