Katie Kenyon: Body found in search for missing woman
- Published
A body has been found by police investigating the disappearance of a woman who went missing a week ago.
Katie Kenyon, a 33-year-old mother of two, was last seen getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley, Lancashire.
Police made the discovery on Friday night after a reported sighting of the van led them to prioritise a search in a wooded area in the Forest of Bowland.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, has been charged with Ms Kenyon's murder.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.