Burnley death: Man charged with murdering 85-year-old woman
A man has been charged with murdering an 85-year-old woman who was found dead at a house.
Inayat Begum was pronounced dead after being discovered in a house on Prairie Crescent, Burnley, at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
Police said a post-mortem examination had confirmed the cause of death as head, chest and abdominal injuries.
Mumtaz Ahmed, 43, of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.
Following her death, a family member described Ms Begum as a "much loved and cared for" member of the community who had "nothing but kindness for others".
Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson urged anyone with information about her death to come forward.
"These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances," she added.
