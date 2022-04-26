Katie Kenyon: Missing woman search becomes murder inquiry
A man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a missing woman has been further arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Katie Kenyon, 33, was last seen on Friday getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley, Lancashire.
While she has not been found, police said they were now working on the basis that she is no longer alive.
A 50-year-old man from Burnley is being questioned and remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.
The force said it was making an application to Burnley Magistrates' Court for permission to hold him until 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Ms Kenyon's family have been informed of the latest development and are being supported by officers, police added.
Police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews were earlier combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire's Ribble Valley as part of the investigation.
Police said Ms Kenyon was last seen leaving an address on Todmorden Road before getting into a van registered MT57 FLC at about 09:30 BST and travelling to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.
An image of the silver van has been released as officers appealed for information.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.