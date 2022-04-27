Nelson engineering firm fined £500k after man crushed to death
An engineering firm has been fined £500,000 after a worker was crushed to death by a 1,000 tonne hydraulic press.
Colin Willoughby, 52, became trapped under the machinery at Graham Engineering Ltd in Nelson, Lancashire, on 21 May 2018. He died at the site.
The company was found guilty of health and safety breaches at Preston Crown Court.
Mr Willoughby's wife described him as "a strong Goliath, yet a gentle giant" and said her family was "devastated".
Graham Engineering Ltd specialises in producing hazardous waste containers for the nuclear industry at Whitehall's industrial estate.
Mr Willoughby was fatally injured while working by a Hugh Smith hydraulic press at about 15:00 BST on 21 May.
The firm had denied breaching health and safety regulations by failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees working on or near the Hugh Smith machine.
The company was ordered to pay £500,000 by 31 August and a further £145,488 for court costs.
Mr Willoughby's wife, Jayne, said her husband's death had been "a massive shock" and all his relatives were left "devastated".