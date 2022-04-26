Katie Kenyon: Forest searched in hunt for missing woman
- Published
Searches are continuing in rural woodland for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped.
Katie Kenyon, 33, was last seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire, on Friday morning.
Police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews have combined efforts to comb parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley.
Ms Kenyon's family said they were "very worried" while officers said they were "extremely concerned" for her safety.
Detectives have been granted further time to question a 50-year-old Burnley man on suspicion of kidnap.
The say a woman matching Ms Kenyon's description left Burnley with a man in a silver Ford Transit registered MT57 FLC to the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.
Gisburn Forest, near Clitheroe, is said to be the largest wooded area in the county and is popular with walkers and cyclists.
On Monday, police issued a photograph of the van they are trying to trace as they continued with an appeal for information.
Ms Kenyon is described as 5ft 9in with shoulder length strawberry blonde or ginger highlighted hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.
Det Ch Insp Al Davies said: "We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.
"I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.
"I would appeal again to anyone who was in the Bolton by Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company."