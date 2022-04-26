Kelly Hartigan-Burns death: Officer to fight misconduct ruling
- Published
A former police sergeant who "lost control" while dealing with an arrested woman who later died will appeal against a gross misconduct ruling.
Jason Marsden was working as a custody sergeant for Lancashire Police when Kelly Hartigan-Burns, 35, was brought into a police station in Blackburn.
She was put in a cell later but was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead in hospital in December 2016.
A misconduct panel found he had failed to properly assess Ms Hartigan-Burns.
The 35-year-old, from Darwen, had been arrested over an alleged assault but had earlier tried to take her own life, the independent disciplinary panel hearing was told.
A jury at an inquest into her death found if police "had shown more compassion" over her detention "there may have been a different outcome", adding that police failings had contributed to her death.
Ms Hartigan-Burns' death was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who examined the conduct of five officers and two custody detention officers.
The disciplinary panel found Mr Marsden had failed to properly assess Ms Hartigan-Burn, "lost control" of the situation and would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer.
Mr Marsden, who retired before the hearing took place, is now appealing against the decision.
The hearing will be held at County Hall, Preston, on 17 and 18 May.