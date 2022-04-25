Murder arrest after woman, 85, found dead in Burnley house

The victim was found with fatal head injuries

A man has been arrested after an 85-year-old woman was found dead at a house.

The woman was found with head injuries at a house in Prairie Crescent, Burnley at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death will take place in due course, the force added.

A 43-year-old man, from Burnley, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

