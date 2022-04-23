Peter Kay launches Wheelyboat for disabled people
Comedian Peter Kay has said he was "honoured" to launch a wheelchair-accessible powerboat for members of the public in Lancashire.
The Wheelyboat will allow disabled people to enjoy waterborne activities at the Anderton Centre in Chorley.
Kay, who has previously visited the centre with his children, said he hoped it would give "a lot of pleasure".
Andy Beadsley, director of the Wheelyboat Trust, said it was "a lifeline for anyone with a disability".
He added that the vessel "removes the barriers and enables disabled people to participate alongside and on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts".
He added: "All too often people with disabilities are restricted in the activities they can take part in due to lack of accessible facilities and equipment, which is something we are striving to change."
David Germain, chief executive at the Anderton Centre, added that north-west England had the second-highest proportion of disabled people in the UK, with more than 521,000 disabled people in Greater Manchester alone.
"We've long wanted to be able to accommodate those on our doorstep and further afield to take part and enjoy a range of waterborne activities, and for once participate on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts."
Kay, who returned to the stage this Easter after a five-year break, said: "It's very lovely to be here today. I'm honoured to be asked to launch this fantastic Wheelyboat, which I hope gives a lot of people a lot of pleasure and happiness out on the water.
"The Anderton Centre is a fantastic place and I love coming here, and the people are really nice.
"When it's a nice day and there's a heatwave, you think you're in the south of France."
The Bolton-born entertainer was also given a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Honorary Instructor".
The boat was funded by the Wheelyboat Trust charity and Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative.