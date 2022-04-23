Preston fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Preston.
Vehicles and metal weighing about 200 tonnes have been damaged in the fire at Rough Hey Industrial Estate.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen blowing across the site and police have urged motorists to avoid the area and junction 31A of the M6.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid breathing in smoke.
