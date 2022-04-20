Lancashire councillor cautioned for assaulting colleague quits
- Published
A councillor who was cautioned by police for assaulting a colleague during a break in a meeting has quit.
Michael Hindley has resigned from Hyndburn Council in Lancashire after attacking former Labour councillor Gareth Molineux in February.
Mr Hindley, who was suspended from the Labour party following the incident, described the decision to immediately step down as "entirely private".
Council leader Miles Parkinson said resigning was the correct thing to do.
He said Mr Hindley had still not apologised "for his actions or shown any contrition", describing what happened as "appalling".
Conservative group leader Marlene Haworth said the evidence had been "overwhelming" and his resignation was "the only avenue left open to him".
Mr Hindley, who represented the Overton ward, had accepted the police caution over the incident at the authority's full council meeting.
No apology
Mr Molineux, who is standing in Overton ward for the Conservatives in May's local elections, said Mr Hindley had tried to choke him while he was comforting a friend.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had not yet received an apology from Mr Hindley.
Following his resignation, Mr Hindley said he was "looking forward to having more time to myself".
"I am 75 years old and am reducing my activities," he added.
"I am extremely grateful to the Labour Party for providing me with the opportunity to be involved in public life."
A Hyndburn Council spokeswoman said: "I confirm that we have received Mr Hindley's resignation.
"The election timetable is such that the vacancy cannot be filled at the elections taking place on 5 May."