Forest of Bowland paraglider survives 40ft fall over hills
- Published
A paraglider was airlifted to hospital after plunging 40ft when the wing of his craft collapsed.
Mountain Rescue teams went to the 65-year-old's aid in the Forest of Bowland in Lancashire.
He was placed on a stretcher before being winched into the helicopter, which could not land due to hazardous terrain during Monday's rescue.
The man was then flown to nearby Fulwood Barracks before being taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.
A passing doctor had given him first aid before the air ambulance crew arrived and placed him on a stretcher.
The extent of his injuries has not been revealed.
Julien Earnshaw, deputy team leader at Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, said: "Fortunately, Easter has been fairly quiet for the rescue team.
"This is one of the most popular locations in the country for paragliding, so it can be quite a hotspot.
"We wish the man a speedy recovery."