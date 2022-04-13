Burnley fire: Homes evacuated after blaze at industrial site

Lancashire Fire Service
A drone was sent up by the fire service to monitor the fire

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at an industrial building which led to nearby homes being evacuated.

The blaze broke out in Talbot Street in Burnley on Tuesday evening, with six fire engines attending.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service shared images taken by a drone, showing the extent of the damage to the building.

Police and the fire service have launched a joint investigation into what happened.

Lancashire Fire Service
Nearby homes were evacuated

