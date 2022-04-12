Mother of murdered Sophie Lancaster and hate crime campaigner dies
- Published
A woman who campaigned against hate crime after her daughter was murdered because she was dressed as a Goth has died, her charity has said.
Sophie Lancaster, 20, and her boyfriend were attacked by teenage boys in a park in Bacup, Lancashire, in 2007.
Her mother Sylvia founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation and was appointed an OBE for her campaign work.
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Sylvia in a BBC Two drama of Sophie's story, said she was "incredible".
Sophie died 13 days after being beaten by Herbert and Brendan Harris as she tried to protect Robert Maltby from the attack in Stubbylee Park.
Her death inspired a Coronation Street storyline on hate crime.
The Sophie Lancaster Foundation tweeted: "It is with great shock we announce that Sylvia Lancaster passed away early this morning.
"She had suffered from ill health in recent years, but her death was unexpected.
"Sylvia had such a powerful life force; we cannot imagine a world without her in it."
It described her as "formidable" and said "her legacy is that Sophie will never be forgotten".
The foundation added she would be "sadly missed".
Former Coronation Street actress Hesmondhalgh, who played Sylvia in BBC Two's Black Roses: The Killing of Sophie Lancaster, tweeted it was "a privilege to know and work alongside Sylvia".
"She was a force for good, for inclusion, for celebration of difference," she added.