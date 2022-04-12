Labour councillor cautioned for assault on Tory colleague
- Published
A Lancashire councillor has received a police caution for assaulting a colleague.
Michael Hindley was subject to the action after attacking former Labour councillor Gareth Molineux during a council meeting in February.
Mr Molineux, who is now standing as a Conservative in the local elections, claimed Mr Hindley tried to choke him.
Mr Hindley, 74, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service "a simple caution is not a criminal conviction".
Mr Molineux, a Hyndburn Council cabinet member, said: "Mr Hindley assaulted me during a council meeting by choking me whilst I was comforting a friend."
He claimed it was "unprovoked" adding "fortunately" the incident was caught on CCTV.
"Mr Hindley assaulted me whilst acting as a councillor and should resign immediately," he said.
"The Labour party should expel him firstly for the assault and secondly for bringing the party into disrepute."
'Taken seriously'
Mr Hindley, an Overton councillor from Great Harwood, said: "I have nothing to add to the police statement.
"If you check with the police you will find a simple caution is not a criminal conviction."
Conservative group leader Marlene Haworth said: "It was absolutely right councillor Hindley was cautioned. Councillors cannot behave in that way."
Mr Hindley has not been suspended by the Labour party but a spokesman said: "All complaints are taken seriously and investigated fully in line with party rules."
A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the caution was imposed following an allegation on February 24.
Cautions are given to people aged 10 or over for minor crimes. The offender has to admit an offence and agree to be cautioned, otherwise they can be arrested and charged.
Mr Molineux is standing in Overton ward for the Conservatives in the local elections on 5 May alongside Labour's Scott Brerton and Wayne Fitzharris, Reform UK's candidate.
Reform UK has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.