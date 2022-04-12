Blackpool campaigner cuts ribbon on restored footpath
- Published
A campaigner has won his battle to get a footpath reopened after warning a council that it had neglected a town's public rights of way.
Ken Cridland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the restoration of Blackpool's footpath 11, which links Preston New Road to Marton Mere.
Mr Cridland said he was "delighted" Blackpool Council acted after he addressed a committee in February 2021.
It is one of a number of improvements made following his comments.
A number of paths on Marton Moss have also been cleared in joint work between landowners, the council and Marton Moss Forum.
Mr Cridland told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he made his address after the paths became overgrown and unusable.
"We were delighted this public right of way has now been cleared, so that it can be used once again," he said.
He said the committee and "the cabinet member responsible moved into action once the problems over Blackpool's rights of way had been explained to them".
"We are now seeing some benefits from the improvements made since then," he said.
"It was interesting to see the old path signs still there and now back in operation."
He added that he wanted to see more people using the path and he was hopeful that "regular maintenance is now carried out to keep it clear".
"Marton Mere is one of the jewels in Blackpool's crown and we love it," he said.
Marton Mere is home to hundreds of species of wildlife and recognised as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.