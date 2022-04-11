Royal Preston A&E praised after leaked letter prompts concerns
Staff at an under-pressure accident and emergency department were praised by inspectors for their "passion and compassion" after a leaked letter revealed patients had waited days for beds.
The Care Quality Commission's unannounced visit began on Tuesday at The Royal Preston Hospital the day after the letter emerged.
Five senior managers and medics wrote how experienced staff were in tears at having to resuscitate patients in waiting areas.
It also referred to recent instances where people admitted to A&E had to wait more than two days for a bed.
The letter, signed by clinical director Graham Ellis, among others, was first revealed by the Health Service Journal and claimed the emergency department was "the fallback" for other areas of the trust.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there was no link between the letter and the watchdog's visit but it was a backdrop to the inspection.
Kevin McGee, chief executive Lancashire Teaching Hospitals - which runs the Royal Preston - told its board meeting inspectors had found "no immediate safety concerns".
He added the two-day inspection acknowledged efforts made by frontline workers to do the best they could for patients.
'Pleased and proud'
Mr McGee said: "I think it was really commendable feedback from the CQC and something I am really pleased and proud about."
The board meeting on Thursday heard 7.5% of emergency department patients had waited longer than 12 hours to the point at which they were either admitted, transferred or discharged in February.
The national target is four hours, which was achieved in 76.8% of cases making the trust the third-best performing acute trust out of 19 in the North West.
Mr McGee also used the board meeting to make his first detailed reaction to the leaked letter, which was addressed to him and the executive team.
He said the letter must be seen in "the context" of nationwide pressures on emergency care caused by the difficulty in discharging patients because of similar stresses within social care.
He warned: "Our ability to do more, however, is constrained because of staffing.
"We can't just keep asking staff to work longer hours and it's very difficult to get bank and agency staff."