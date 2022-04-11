Levelling up: Preston's Old Tram Bridge to be part of £20m bid
A replacement for Preston's Old Tram Bridge will form part of the city's £20m pitch for "levelling up" cash.
The 200-year-old bridge linking Avenham Park and Penwortham was closed in 2019 as it was at risk of collapse.
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition calling on Preston City Council to bid for government funding to repair or replace the landmark.
The council also wants to upgrade some of the city's major parks and improve walking and cycling infrastructure.
According to a document to be presented to cabinet members for their approval, a bid will also feature schemes focused upon delivering sports facilities at Ashton Park and heritage, event and visitor attractions at Moor Park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Priority bidding
Infrastructure improvements are planned for Avenham Park, while sport, community use and access is proposed to be enhanced at Waverley Park.
Additionally, the bid will set out plans to create cycling corridors, running from east to west and north to south across the city.
Glenn Cookson, chairman of The Friends of the Old Tramroad Bridge, said he believed the petition had "influenced the council's decision and we are really thankful that they took the bridge on board".
"We would now really like to work with them to get the best result," he added.
The original structure was built 220 years ago to carry goods across the River Ribble between Preston and Walton Summit.
It was largely rebuilt in 1935 after being badly damaged by high flood waters and a new deck was installed to replace the previous timber one in 1966.
City council leader Matthew Brown said the authority had "always wanted" to find the estimated £7m needed to ensure that a piece of Preston history was not left to disintegrate.
Preston has been given priority under the Levelling Up Fund, which identifies the city as one of the areas of greatest need, although that is no guarantee of a successful pitch.