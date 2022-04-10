Preston fire: Arrested man released under investigation
- Published
A man who was arrested following a house fire that left two children in a critical condition has been released under investigation.
A three-year-old girl and a boy, aged five, remain in hospital after the blaze in Coronation Crescent, Preston, on Friday night.
Their mother suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
A 24-year-old man who was held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has since been released.
Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, from Lancashire Police, said: "A joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and the fire is being treated as unexplained while we establish a cause.
"Sadly the two children are still in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and we continue to keep them and their family in our thoughts at this awful time."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.