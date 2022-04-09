Preston house fire: Woman and children critically hurt
A woman and two children were critically injured in a house fire in Preston, police have said.
The victims, aged three, five and 20, are being treated in hospital after a blaze broke out in Coronation Crescent at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
A fourth person was also treated for injuries which are currently unknown.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating, while police said the fire was being treated as "unexplained".
