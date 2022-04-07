Pair trapped as tree falls on car in Bamber Bridge
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a tree fell in high winds, trapping them in their car.
Emergency services were called to the A49 Wigan Road in Bamber Bridge at about 07:35 BST.
The two people freed were not injured while a woman in another vehicle suffered a minor head injury, Lancashire Police said.
The road was closed from Old Lostock Lane to Shady Lane while the tree was removed.
