Lancashire and South Cumbria £31m NHS pathology hub plan paused
A long-running project to create a £31m pathology hub has been put on hold to ensure bosses have "fully engaged" with staff over the change.
Lancashire and South Cumbria Pathology Collaboration (LSCPC) had planned to create a regionwide hub in Samlesbury.
The LSCPC said the delay was "a positive opportunity" to do "more in-depth engagement" with the workforce.
Unite, which previously revealed £1.2m was spent on the plan between 2016 and 2019, has welcomed the decision.
The union told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the centralised hub would have affected staff working for four NHS trusts - Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, East Lancashire Hospitals and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.
In June 2021, LSCPC said the project would bring together "highly qualified clinical and scientific staff" and drive the "adoption of new technology, maximise future investment and increase our ability to continue providing a high quality pathology service".
'Pragmatic decision'
Unite regional officer Keith Hutson said the pause was prompted by disquiet at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay trusts over a perceived disconnect between their understanding of how LSCPC was evolving and concerns raised by staff in a collective grievance.
The legal process to transfer workers to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which will run the hub, has also been halted and will not now happen as planned on 1 July.
Mr Hutson said the "most disappointing factor" was LSCPC "spending millions... to prepare a business case for funding", which "came to nought".
"We have always been in favour of collaboration, but the model proposed doesn't make any sense," he said.
"There is only one reason [for what is being proposed] and that's to privatise the service later on."
LSCPC managing director Mark Hindle said the board had "taken a pragmatic decision to pause any further work on the development of a single service", as it wanted to "ensure we have fully engaged and listened to all employees" and "ensure all options have been explored for securing the capital required".
He added that there were "no plans for any privatisation initiatives in any form for pathology services across Lancashire and South Cumbria".
