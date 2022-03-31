Beat-Herder Festival to return after two-year hiatus
- Published
Beat-Herder Festival is set to return later this year following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nile Rogers & CHIC will headline the main stage at the festival in Lancashire, which runs from 14-17 July.
Co-founder Nick Chambers said postponing the Ribble Valley event for two years had been "heartbreaking".
But he added: "Summer should shine that little bit brighter and I think everyone will be whistling a little louder and smiling a bit wider."
Festival-goers will be able to enjoy music acts, DJs and comedians from more than 20 different stages.
'Mighty comeback'
Live acts include The Wailers, Hot Chip, Public Service Broadcasting will feature alongside DJs Craig Charles and David Rodigan.
Alan Fitzpatrick, KiNK and DJs HAAi will also be performing.
Mr Chambers said "to endure those two years on the bounce was really hard".
"We literally had to put the whole thing to bed," he continued.
"We had to pick up our tools and get to our own work of various trades to be paying the bills and be in the micro-world of life as it has been for everyone, getting by and trying to get on with it and survive.
"Now, we are thoroughly excited to be making plans for July, to be inviting everyone to play, to be making a mighty coming back together party which will only exaggerate the excitement of the belated 15th birthday."