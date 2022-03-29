Lancaster students angry after claims of rise in hate crimes

The letter details a number of alleged hate crimes

More than 50 students in Lancaster have signed a letter calling for action after they were targeted in an apparent rise in assaults and racist abuse.

They also claimed to have suffered anti-Semitic and racially-charged slurs, according to the letter.

It has been signed by Lancaster University students and organisations such as the Jewish Society.

Councillor Oliver Robinson raised concerns about a raft of attacks, some by gangs at a city council meeting.

The letter, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, alleges another incident saw a group of male students attacked by teenagers and young men as they walked home, with one student hit with a rubber baseball.

A student was also punched, kicked and hit with a glass bottle by a group of men who had been thrown out of a city centre club, the letter claims.

It also states abuse was hurled at students during a recent protest against the invasion of Ukraine, as well as theft, damage and break-ins at homes.

The Labour councillor, who is also president of Lancaster University Students' Union, said: "There is a feeling the issue is getting quite bad."

City council leader Caroline Jackson said in response: "The Community Safety Partnership will be interested to see evidence of hate crime and this should also be going to specialist police officers.

"It's also evidence of a community problem, which is a partnership issue. We will seen what more we can do to help."

Lancashire Police and Lancaster University have been contacted for comment.

