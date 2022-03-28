First England women's football captain honoured with plaque
The first England women's football team captain said she was "gobsmacked" to be honoured with a plaque in her home town of Chorley.
Sheila Parker has played since she was 13 and was a member of the famous women's team Dick, Kerr Ladies.
She captained the first England women's team in 1972.
England sponsor Nationwide is celebrating 50 years of the national team's captains, from Mrs Parker to current incumbent Steph Houghton.
They are installing six plaques across the county honouring each of the women, starting with Mrs Parker's at Chorley FC's stadium.
As a child Mrs Parker said she used to play on the recreation ground outside the stadium.
"I used to kick a ball about on my own at first, and when the lads saw me playing they asked me to join in with them because they realised that I could kick a ball, pass a ball and do slide tackles which in those days was brilliant," she said.
Mrs Parker captained England's first official women's team in their inaugural match against Scotland in November 1972 and made 33 appearances for her country.
She said it was a "marvellous experience", adding: "In fact I still can't believe it happened, but the girls were so proud and we played as a team anyway so it was really enjoyable.
"It was very different, we only had games once a month because there were no teams.
"I love the game and I played it because I enjoyed it, no money involved, just enjoyment.
"You need to play for the love of the game."
Mrs Parker's granddaughter, Chloe Parker, who plays for Fleetwood Town, said she was "so proud" of her grandmother.
"It's made me so happy that she's finally getting what she deserves for what she's done in the past," she said.
