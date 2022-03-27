Cliviger: Motorcycle rider, 20, dies in crash with car
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been killed in a crash with a car.
Lancashire Police said a Yamaha motorbike collided with a Seat Ateca after crossing into the opposite carriageway of The Long Causeway "for reasons unknown" on Friday afternoon.
The rider, from Burnley, was pronounced dead at the scene in Cliviger, while the Seat driver - a man in his 60s - suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
