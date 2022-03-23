Burnley baby boy death: Police seeking dog walker witnesses
Two dog walkers who may have information after a baby boy died are being sought by police.
The baby suffered a "medical episode" at a house on Mill Hill Lane in Hapton, Burnley, on 1 March and died in hospital four days later.
Detectives want to speak to two women, one who was a medic, who helped a woman with children and a pram on a hill in Townley Park on 1 March.
One of the women was walking a springer spaniel breed of dog, police said.
Lancashire Police has urged anyone who saw the woman pushing the pram in Townley Park between 12:00 and 14:00 GMT to contact the force.
Officers are also trying to trace the owner of a white Mitsubishi Outlander which was parked in the park's car park on the day of the incident.
A 77-year-old man and woman, 60, who both live in Burnley, were previously arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detectives said they were keeping an open mind about the cause of death and have asked people not to speculate.