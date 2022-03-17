Blackpool: Government reveals plan to 'turbocharge' resort
The government has unveiled new measures which it says will "turn the tide on deprivation in one of the UK's most iconic seaside towns".
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Blackpool was one of 20 English areas to receive the regeneration which transformed King's Cross in London.
He said the plans would transform derelict areas and provide better quality homes.
Eight of England's 10 most deprived neighbourhoods are in Blackpool.
The government package promises a "crackdown on rogue landlords" by scaling up the local enforcement team to tackle sub-standard properties.
It claims to promote a "transformative King's Cross style regeneration programme to create beautiful new homes and turbocharge tourism in the area".
The plans were developed by government, local leaders, businesses and community groups to "tackle the entrenched inequalities that have held the town back".
Mr Gove said: "For too long great British towns like Blackpool have been held back by deeply entrenched problems that impact the everyday lives of local families."
Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Labour-controlled Blackpool Council, said she was "encouraged" by the Conservative government's plan.
"We are very pleased that the government is putting Blackpool at the forefront of its Levelling Up agenda," she said.
"We have already achieved a great deal and demonstrated that we can deliver real and lasting change if we have the required funding and support from central government."
Christine Hodgson CBE, chair of Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership which represents businesses, voluntary groups and the public sector, also welcomed the government plan.
"We have made a lot of good progress on Blackpool's opportunities and challenges but we believe the only way to tackle the town's entrenched social challenges is now to work together with national government," she said.
The government said longstanding neglect by some landlords had led to Blackpool experiencing some of the worst housing conditions in the country, with a third of properties classified as "non-decent".
An expanded local enforcement team is promised to take tough action against landlords whose property do not meet existing standards and measure landlords against future national benchmarks.
It hopes a beefed-up inspection regime will tackle exploitation in the local private rented sector and supported housing market to drive up housing quality and protect the most vulnerable tenants.
