Euxton crash: Man dies after car hits tree on country lane
A man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree.
The 20-year-old driver, from Leyland, died at the scene after the Audi A1 crashed on Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton, near Chorley at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.
Two passengers, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.
