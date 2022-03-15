Accrington murder: Man who left pensioner to die jailed
- Published
A man who left a pensioner to die in the street after stabbing him and pouring an accelerant on him in a sustained attack has been jailed for murder.
Bill Howard, 79, was found in Accrington, Lancashire, in August 2021.
John Swannack, 59, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 30 years at Preston Crown Court.
Swannack, of Accrington, was also convicted of theft and fraud in relation to other vulnerable people.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Howard had died as a result of fatal head and chest injuries inflicted on him on St James Street on 28 August last year.
Speaking after his death, Mr Howard's brother Jack said he had been "a quiet, lovely man, who would not hurt a fly".
"Bill was my brother and he was also my best friend," he said.
"We have been together for nearly 80 years and now I have lost him for ever."
Swannack, of St Leger Court, also received jail terms of between a month and six months to run concurrently after pleading guilty to two counts of theft and three counts of fraud.
