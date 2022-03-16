BBC News

Lancashire starlings form swirling whale-shaped murmuration

Published
Image source, DAVID COUSINS
Image caption,
Starlings, which are now rare, create the mesmerising formations to confuse predators

Thousands of starlings were captured in a "breathtaking" whale-shaped aerial display by an amateur photographer.

Birdwatcher David Cousins, 61, spotted the murmuration at the Leighton Moss nature reserve near the Lancashire village of Silverdale.

Murmurations form when large numbers of starlings, which are now rare, fly together as they wake and before they roost during colder months.

Wendy Bartlam, who also witnessed the spectacle, said it was "gobsmacking".

Starling numbers have rapidly declined since the 1970s and they are currently on the red list of endangered birds.

The birds often come together and "perform aerial acrobatics" to confuse predators and to keep warm in the colder weather, the RSPB said.

Mr Cousins, who works in agriculture in Kendal, Cumbria, said he had followed the flock's movements across winter.

Image source, David Cousins
Image caption,
David Cousins said he was "delighted" with the photographs he took

The birdwatcher said a peregrine falcon and marsh harriers had forced the group into a tight formation.

"Sunday night was a particularly large murmuration," he said.

"The flock flew into a swirling mass of liquid motion which caused it to have a sea mammal or fish shape."

Mr Cousins said he was "delighted" with the photographs he took on Sunday.

