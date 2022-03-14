Tributes to Preston's longest-serving city councillor
Tributes have been paid from across the political divide to the longest-serving current member of Preston City Council who has died at the age of 71.
Labour's John Browne was first elected to Preston Borough Council in May 1983 and was still serving Brookfield ward almost 39 years later.
He died from cancer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour council leader Matthew Brown said he "always put the interests of his residents first".
"He always stuck to what he believed in and he wasn't one of those politicians who shifts like the wind to try and gain personal advantage - he was the complete opposite to that and you need people in politics like John," he added.
"He was very principled in terms of what he thought was the correct thing to do and was also a very selfless guy."
Mr Browne had a career as a mental health nurse and worked at the now defunct Whittingham Hospital on the outskirts of Preston.
After taking early retirement - and remaining single - he focused on his council duties, which at the time of his death included being chair of the licensing committee and vice-chair of the taxi and miscellaneous committee.
Previously, he had led the council's planning committee.
'Greatly missed'
After a brief absence because of his illness, Mr Browne was back in the chamber at Preston Town Hall less than three weeks ago for the authority's budget meeting.
He used a speech to condemn the Tory "levelling up" agenda as "just a lot of wind from a government that wants to do it on the cheap - and, of course, it won't work".
Conservative opposition group leader Sue Whittam said he would be "greatly missed".
"We may have been on opposite sides politically, but he was always very kind to me personally," she said
"We spent many a time together covering polling stations during elections and we always had a good chat - about everything, not only politics."
Deputy Liberal Democrat group leader and current deputy mayor, Neil Darby, said Mr Browne would be "sorely missed" by the entire authority.
"He was always the kindest and most eloquent person in the room, with a nice word for anyone," he said.
