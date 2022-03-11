Thousands lose power in Chorley after goose flies into lines
Over 2,000 homes lost their electricity connection after a goose flew into overhead power lines.
About 1,250 homes in Chorley and PR5 and PR6 postcode areas were affected by a power cut which was reported at 06:50GMT, Electricity North West said.
A second fault then caused a further 1,333 properties to also lose power.
A spokesman for Electricity North West said the majority of homes had been reconnected but about 230 homes still have outages.
"Using our restoration systems, engineers were able to restore power to 1,100 properties by 08:45 and our teams remain on site carrying out repair work and aim to restore power to the remaining properties as quickly and as safely as possible," he added.
The firm said it aimed to reconnect all homes by 13:00.