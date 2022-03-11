Ukraine: Lancashire fire service donates engine and kit
- Published
Lancashire firefighters have donated a fire engine and rescue kit as part of a nationwide effort to support their counterparts in Ukraine.
About 20 engines will head out from the UK this week in one of the largest convoys of its kind, the National Fire Chiefs Council has said.
It is being funded by the UK government and charities.
Justin Johnston, Lancashire's chief fire officer, said the service was "proud to play our part".
He said the kit, including protective suits, defibrillators and hoses, would support Ukrainian firefighters as they dealt with the impact of the Russian invasion.
'Risking their lives'
Mr Johnston added that crews on the front line were "often using old or worn equipment".
"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian firefighters and emergency service colleagues who are risking their lives to protect their communities, and we hope for peace and safety," he said.
All UK fire services have contributed to the convoy, which is being coordinated by the National Fire Chiefs Council and the Fire Aid charity following a exploratory visit to Poland earlier this week.
Fire Aid was set up following a collaboration with Ukrainian fire crews in 2012.
