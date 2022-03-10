BBC News

Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Nine questioned in poisoning probe

Image source, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The investigation relates to patients on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Nine healthcare professionals have been interviewed as a probe continues into allegations of poisoning at a hospital.

The investigation was launched after concerns were raised about the care given to some patients on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Seven people, previously arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance, were among the nine voluntarily interviewed by police.

The three men and six women have been released pending further enquiries.

