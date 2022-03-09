Blackburn with Darwen Council: Eleven flood relief schemes approved
- Published
Eleven new flood relief schemes have been approved after a council was awarded government grants.
Blackburn with Darwen Council has been allocated money from the government's Flood Defence Grant in Aid scheme.
The local authority has been given £430,000 to spend on four projects by 2027.
The council has also been given permission to reallocate an underspend of about £200,000 from the previous grant scheme between 2014 and 2020.
A council spokeswoman said the flood relief plans would try and "mitigate flood risk, where there have been occasions of flooding in the past".
Some of the approved flood relief schemes and their funding allocation include:
- Brecon Road Area Drainage Study - £90,000
- Waterfall Surface Water project - £150,000
- Aqueduct Road Scheme - £184,000
- Old Gates Drive Flood Alleviation Scheme - £56,000
- Preston Old Road drainage improvement works - £65,000
The new grants will be reported to Thursday's meeting of Blackburn with Darwen Council's executive board, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council's director of place, Martin Kelly, said the projects would "mitigate flood risk and better protect our residents from flooding."
"There will be no additional impact on council finances," he added.