Lancaster mum wins legal fight for son's kidney transplant
By Ruth Clegg and Jayne McCubbin
BBC News
- Published
A mother has won a legal battle to ensure her 17-year-old son has the right to a life-saving transplant.
Ami McLennan, from Lancaster, had argued a transplant was her son William's only chance and without it he would have just 12 months to live.
Royal Manchester Children's Hospital had argued his autism would make the operation and aftercare too risky.
But a judge has ruled the teenager should be given the chance of a potential life-saving operation.
Speaking outside court, Ms McLennan said: "We should never have had to fight this, but now we have got a chance."
