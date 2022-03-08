Lancaster mum wins legal fight for son's kidney transplant
By Ruth Clegg and Jayne McCubbin
BBC News
- Published
A mother has won a legal battle to ensure her teenage son has the right to a potentially life-saving transplant.
Ami McLennan, from Lancaster, had argued a transplant was 17-year-old William's only chance and without it he would have just 12 months to live.
Royal Manchester Children's Hospital had claimed his autism would make the operation and aftercare too risky.
But a judge has ruled the teenager should be given the chance of having the operation.
Presiding over the case in the Court of Protection in Liverpool, Justice Arbuthnot said she had put herself in "William's shoes".
"I have no doubt he wants to live a life with the support of his family and that he wants to continue playing 'kerbie' long into the future," she said.
She added, even though there were many risks involved in a transplant, it was the only way of potentially securing William's long-term survival.
'Critical situation'
Her decision comes after a four-day hearing which heard evidence from clinicians involved in William's care as well as experts representing both the hospital and his family.
The court heard William, who has autism, ADHD and learning disabilities, was not deemed to have the capacity to make such a complex decision about his future.
But his mother said they should never have had "to fight this" but added "now we have got a chance".
"William's situation is critical. It could mean the difference between life and death," she said.
"All we have ever wanted is for him to be added to the transplant list and treatment continued until a donor is found."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk