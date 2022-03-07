Ukraine war: Pendle Council seeks to end Gazprom contract
- Published
A second Lancashire council has said it will seek to end its contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Pendle Borough Council said it was looking for alternative gas suppliers for its buildings.
It follows a move by Blackburn with Darwen Council which said it would cut ties with the energy firm last week.
A number of councils in England are ending contracts with Gazprom Energy in protest against the invasion.
"As a matter of urgency, we are reviewing this contract and looking at alternative gas suppliers," Pendle's chief executive Rose Rouse said.
Councillor Mohammed Iqbal, the leader of Pendle Council's Labour group, said: "In the current situation the council should end any links it has got with Gazprom as soon as possible."
The authority's Liberal Democrat leader, councillor David Whipp, said it was the "right thing to do".
"We should have nothing to do with the vile Putin regime in Russia," he said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Lancashire County Council and the district councils in Burnley, Ribble Valley and Rossendale all confirmed they had no contracts with Gazprom, while Hyndburn Council is investigating.