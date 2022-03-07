Bishop of Blackburn Julian Henderson set to retire
The Bishop of Blackburn is to retire after almost nine years as the leader of the Church of England in Lancashire.
The Right Reverend Julian Henderson, 67, took over the diocese in 2013 after being consecrated by Archbishop John Sentamu at York Minster.
He will leave in July and plans to visit each of the county's deaneries as he did after his appointment.
He also hosted the visit of the Queen to Blackburn Cathedral in April 2014 to distribute the historic Maundy money.
Bishop Henderson, who is married with two children and three grandchildren, is currently president of the Church of England Evangelical Council.
In 2020, he was appointed to the House of Lords as one of the 26 Lords Spiritual where he has spoken in support of those living in deprivation in the county, on ending inequality, the environment, rural communities, and law and order.
During his tenure he led the 2015 launch of a new strategic approach to the Church of England's work in Lancashire entitled Vision 2026, Healthy Churches Transforming Communities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Bishop Henderson said his plan was to "lay down my Diocesan Pastoral Staff to the Dean in the Cathedral" on 16 July.
"I can't quite express how I feel about this, as I would love to stay, do more, be around for our forthcoming Diocesan conference in October and remain part of the extraordinary story of what God is doing in The Church of England in Lancashire in the ongoing implementation of Vision 2026," he said.
"Meanwhile, thank you all for your love and prayer over the last nine years.
"May the churches of Blackburn Diocese be increasingly healthy, transforming their local communities and bringing to Jesus the glory and praise He deserves."
Bishop Henderson will delegate the diocesan bishop's powers during the impending vacancy to the Right Reverend Philip North, Bishop of Burnley.
