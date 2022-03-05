Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead
- Published
Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road.
The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries, a GMP spokesperson added.
The five men have been remanded in custody until they appear at Manchester Crown Court on 8 April.
They are:
- Alan Jaf, 21, of Ridyard Street, Wigan
- Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Wigan
- Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale
- Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Wigan
- Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29, of Bulteel Street, Wigan
In a tribute, Mr Hughes' mother Susan said the family was "heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle".
She added: "He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled."
