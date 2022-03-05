BBC News

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Published
Image source, Police handout
Image caption,
Christopher Hughes was described as "a loving son, father, brother and uncle"

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road.

The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries, a GMP spokesperson added.

The five men have been remanded in custody until they appear at Manchester Crown Court on 8 April.

They are:

  • Alan Jaf, 21, of Ridyard Street, Wigan
  • Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Wigan
  • Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale
  • Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Wigan
  • Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29, of Bulteel Street, Wigan

In a tribute, Mr Hughes' mother Susan said the family was "heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle".

She added: "He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics