JCB drug driver jailed for killing motorcyclist in Forton crash
A man who was operating a JCB while under the influence of cocaine when he knocked down and killed a motorcyclist has been jailed.
Joshua Whittaker, 24, was pulling out of a construction site on Hollins Lane in Forton on 21 May 2020 when he hit Dr Anthony Hindle's Suzuki motorbike.
Lancashire Police said the 79-year-old was thrown from his bike, suffered head injuries and died at the scene.
Whittaker was jailed for three and a half years at Preston Crown Court.
The driver, of Catterall, Lancashire, had earlier admitted causing death by driving without due care or consideration while under the influence of drink or drugs.
A police spokesman said Dr Hindle, who was a retired senior lecturer at Lancaster University, had gone out for an afternoon ride in the Trough of Bowland when the crash happened.
He said tests had shown that Whittaker, of Scorton, had cocaine in his system at the time of the collision.
In a statement read out in court, Dr Hindle's wife Christine said words could not explain "the constant loneliness and sadness" she felt.
"I miss everything, especially the hugs every day," she said.
His three children Penny, Giles and Adam also paid tribute to their father, who they said was a "fantastic" grandfather and great-grandfather.
Adam Hindle said his father was "taken from us in a careless act by a selfish young man", adding: "I never got to say goodbye to him and thank him for everything he helped me become."
Speaking after sentencing, Sgt Martin Wilcock said the crash "resulted in the death of a much-loved man and shows all too clearly the terrible consequences of driving any vehicle under influence of drink or drugs".
"Whittaker's reckless actions on that fateful day has impacted on many lives," he said.