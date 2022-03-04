Haslingden care home told to improve after safety failings
A care home has been ordered to improve after an unannounced inspection found residents were at risk of "inconsistent and unsafe" care.
There had been complaints to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over practices at Haslingden Hall and Lodge Care Home.
Inspectors found shortfalls in care plans and records and risks to people's health safety and well-being had not always been assessed and managed.
But the CQC was told staff employed by the home were caring and respectful.
The home, on Lancaster Avenue, provides care and accommodation for up to 76 people including people living with dementia and physical disabilities.
There were 56 people living in the home at the time of the inspection on 13 January.
The CQC said it had "received concerns in relation to people's care, infection prevention and control practices, record keeping and management of the home" so decided to make the surprise inspection.
Staff were said to have been complimentary about the management of the home, inspectors said.
The registered manager and area manager had completed a series of audits covering the operation of the home and had devised action plans for use following any shortfalls.
However, the action plans had not been fully implemented and followed up to ensure the necessary improvements had been made and sustained.
Residents and their relatives had been invited to complete satisfaction surveys but the relatives spoken to felt methods of communication could be improved.
The CQC said following the inspection the registered manager sent an action plan which set out their response to the inspection findings.