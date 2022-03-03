Blackpool woman killed after getting out of car had 'heart of gold', family says
- Published
A woman who died after being run over by a Mercedes, which she had just got out of, had a "heart of gold", her family has said.
Maria Dickinson, 72, had walked to the rear of the car after it stopped on Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, at about 18:15 GMT on Friday but then collapsed.
She was struck by the vehicle and died the following day in hospital.
Her family said she "managed to cram one hell of a life into her 72 years on this planet".
"Born into a family of performers she carried on the family tradition when she became one of The Roly Poly dance troupe - performing up and down the country and travelling the world," a statement said.
"Wife, mother, sister, nana, best friend - life will never be the same for those that have lost her.
"A heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, a kindness that extended to all she knew - that was Maria."