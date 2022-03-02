Lancaster boy deserves chance of transplant, says mum in legal row
The mother of a 17-year-old at the centre of a treatment dispute has told a court he "deserves [the] chance" of a kidney transplant.
The Court of Protection has been asked to decide on the care for William, who has autism, ADHD and is on dialysis.
Ami McLennan from Lancaster said she understood the risks of an operation, which has 50% chance of success, but her son's voice needed to be heard.
Royal Manchester Children's Hospital said it was not in his best interests.
Medics at the hospital where William, who also has steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome, is being treated argue the chance of disease recurrence from a transplant would be nearer 100%.
They said a transplant would not be in his best interests because of the length of time he would need to be sedated and ventilated to prevent him pulling out lines and catheters.
'Full of life'
Giving evidence at the hearing sitting in Liverpool, Ms McLennan, who has appealed for a donor, said: "He deserves a chance. I understand the risks but I think William's voice needs to be heard.
"I am here because he deserves a transplant. I am under no illusion it might not work."
She described her son as "full of life and energy" and "very active".
She said: "He is a beautiful little boy. Beautiful inside and out."
Asked what William's likely reaction would be if told he could not have a transplant, Ms McLennan said: "He will be upset.
"He is constantly saying 'When am I going to get better? When am I going to have a transplant?'
"I don't answer. I can't lie to him."
William's life expectancy on dialysis is 12 months, the court has heard, and would be a matter of just a few weeks without it.
Ms McLennan said she had concerns about his ability to engage with dialysis if the decision goes against him.
Consultant psychologist Dr Steven Carnaby, an expert witness, shared those fears.
He told the hearing: "He is convinced [the transplant] will happen. My concern for him is that he will give up and he won't see the point."
The hearing continues.