Lancaster University: Cleaners' Covid efforts celebrated in artwork

Image source, MarK GILLOW
Image caption,
The artist said it was a "crucial time" to acknowledge the role cleaners had in keeping workplaces going

A group of university cleaners have had their mopping turned into an artwork to celebrate their everyday "vital work".

Cleaners from Lancaster University used mops to paint on a large canvas, which is to be installed permanently in the university's library.

Artist José Garcia Oliva said the work would serve as a reminder how important cleaners are post-pandemic.

Housekeeper Barry Bosworth added it was "just brilliant" to have "well deserved recognition" for his colleagues.

Cleaners' efforts during the pandemic became the inspiration for Mr Oliva, whose work aims to support under-represented people through public performances.

Mr Oliva said it was a "crucial time" to acknowledge the role cleaners had in keeping workplaces going.

The artwork, entitled Traces, saw workers paint swirling patterns as a way to symbolically remember their efforts.

Image source, Mark Gillow
Image caption,
The canvas is to be installed permanently at Lancaster University's library

"Mop water evaporates within seconds and no one counts those marks, they are invisible," Mr Oliva said.

"This means the recognition of the cleaners' work fades away and becomes invisible once more."

Many of the workers had children studying at Lancaster University, Mr Bosworth said.

"The work the cleaning staff do here with the students is absolutely fantastic.

He added that his colleagues were a "big part of the experience that the students share".

