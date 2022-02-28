BBC News

Lancashire sex offender who forged victim's letter is jailed

Anthony Kirkbright was described by police as a danger to women

A man who sexually assaulted two women and then forged a letter purporting to be from one victim claiming he was innocent has been jailed.

Anthony Kirkbright sent the letter to a police station while on remand for the sex attacks in Accrington and Blackburn, Lancashire Police said.

But the letter had a postage stamp from HMP Altcourse, where he was being held.

The 54-year-old was jailed for four years at Preston Crown Court after admitting the assaults.

Kirkbright, of no fixed address, harassed and sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman at Accrington bus station in June 2020, police said.

While on bail he then attacked a second victim after being invited back to her home in Blackburn in June 2021.

'Grotesque behaviour'

After Kirkbright was arrested, charged and held on remand he sent a letter to Greenbank police station in Blackburn purporting to be from his second victim - before being caught out by the postage stamp.

Kirkbright pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults, attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He had previously been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Det Con Tom Dawson said: "I am pleased with the sentence and that the courts have imposed orders which will restrict Kirkbright's association with women when he is released.

"Like the judge in this case, I believe Kirkbright is a danger to women and I am pleased the public have some respite from his grotesque behaviour."

