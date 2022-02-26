Blackpool crash: Woman hit by car after collapsing dies in hospital
A passenger who was run over by a Mercedes after getting out of the vehicle has died.
The victim, in her 70s, walked to the rear of the car after it stopped in Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, at about 18:15 GMT on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
She then collapsed before being struck by the vehicle.
The woman was taken to hospital where she died earlier on Saturday.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, from Lancashire Police, said: "These are absolutely tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the woman involved at this sad and very difficult time.
"We would appeal to anyone who saw what happened and can help our investigation to come forward."
