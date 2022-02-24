Wigan man found dead in Skelmersdale was 'loving' dad and son
The family of a man who was found dead after a "frenzied attack" say they are "heartbroken".
The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale on Tuesday.
It followed a report of a man, believed to be Mr Hughes, being forced into the back of a car in Wigan on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Three men, aged 29, 48 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap offences.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Hughes died as a result of multiple serious injuries.
Paying tribute to him, his mother Susan said: "The family... are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.
"He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled. RIP Christopher David Hughes."
A member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into a vehicle in Almond Grove in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan at about 16:30 GMT on Friday.
GMP said it had established this was likely to be Mr Hughes.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said officers were supporting Mr Hughes's loved ones while detectives "work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the frenzied attack which resulted in his death".
He urged anyone who had contact with Mr Hughes before 16:30 on Friday or saw suspicious behaviour around Almond Grove in Wigan or the White Moss area in Skelmersdale between 16:45 and 18:00 to get in touch.
Mr Hughes' death has been referred to GMP's professional standards branch and is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Two men, aged 48 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and murder.