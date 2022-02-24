Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death
- Published
A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months.
Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019.
A post-mortem found she died as a result of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies skin infection.
Her mother Elaine Clarke, 49, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter 10 days before she was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.
Clarke, of Garden Terrace in South Shore, had received weekly benefit payments of £215 to care for her daughter.
Miss Leitch weighed 10st 1lb when she lived in Leeds in 2016, but only weighed 3st 10lb at the time of her death.
The court heard the scene that greeted emergency services was "truly shocking", as Miss Leitch's face was "completely encrusted with scabs and thickened skin, such that she was no longer recognisable as being a young female".
Lancashire Police said Clarke knew her daughter had died at about 20:00 but waited before calling 999, with paramedics arriving at 22:40.
'Despicable individual'
Sentencing Clarke, Mrs Justice Yip said Miss Leitch's condition had "deteriorated dramatically" in the months leading up to her death.
"Nothing was done to halt her decline. Debbie was starved, her scabies was allowed to run out of control, she became more and more weakened until she died," she said.
"In her last days, she was denied even the most basic care and dignity.
"Anyone entering her room and seeing her towards the end of her life could have been left with no doubt that her life was in real danger."
The judge said Clarke "ignored that risk and left Debbie to die in her squalid room".
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said the death was "wholly avoidable" and Clarke was "truly a despicable individual".
He said Miss Leitch "craved affection and love" from a mother "she clearly doted on and loved".
"That support was coldly withheld as Clarke prioritised her own needs," he added.
"When she knew visitors were coming from social services, or local doctors, Clarke would tidy up, wash Debbie and make it appear all was well. When they left, she would leave Debbie in her room, often crying, calling for her mummy."